Suspect sought after 2 fatally shot at home near San Diego

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a suspect after a man and a woman were shot and killed inside a home near San Diego. The Imperial Beach Sheriff’s Department says it received multiple 911 calls Saturday afternoon about a shooting at a residence on Fern Avenue. When deputies arrived, they found a woman dead inside. Another victim, a man, was rushed to a hospital, where he died. Sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver the shooter shooter fled before deputies arrived. No suspect information was immediately released.

