In and outside court, Smollett fights for reputation, career

By SARA BURNETT and CHARLES REX ARBOGAST

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — As Jussie Smollett fights criminal charges that he lied to Chicago police about being the victim of an anti-gay, racist attack, his supporters are also working on a broader strategy: Ensuring the 39-year-old emerges from the scandal with his reputation and career intact, whatever the outcome of the trial. The charges against Smollett are low-level felonies and carry a possible sentence of three years in prison, though legal experts say that if convicted he’s most likely to get probation and be ordered to perform community service. The impact on his livelihood could be far more serious. His team has brought supporters before TV cameras to back Smollett, and promoted a film he wrote, directed and produced.