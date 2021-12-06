GOP Rep. Nunes leaving Congress for Trump social media firm

By JILL COLVIN, MARY CLARE JALONICK and MICHAEL R. BLOOD

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — California Republican Rep. Devin Nunes is leaving the House at the end of this year to lead former President Donald Trump’s effort to launch a social media platform intended to rival Twitter. A statement Monday from the Trump Media & Technology group says Nunes will serve as chief executive officer beginning in January 2022. Twitter blocked Trump’s account in January following the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. The former president says in a statement that Nunes “understands that we must stop the liberal media and Big Tech from destroying the freedoms that make America great.”