Chargers place Allen on NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen was placed on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list Monday. Coach Brandon Staley said that Allen’s status “is day to day right now, and hopefully we’ll have some good news on him in the next few days.” The 7-5 Chargers — who are in possession of the AFC’s second wild-card spot — host the New York Giants this week before a key matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 16.