Spurs withstand Warriors’ rally for 112-107 victory

By GIDEON RUBIN

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Derrick White scored 25 points, Dejounte Murray had 22 points and 12 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs held off a furious rally to beat the Golden State Warriors 112-107. The Spurs closed the game with an 8-1 run to win their fourth straight. Stephen Curry scored 27 points and Jordan Poole added 15 for Golden State, which was playing a night after snapping Phoenix’s 18-game winning streak in a matchup of the NBA’s top teams. White hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:43 left in the game to give the Spurs a 107-106 lead.