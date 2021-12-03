Kennard hits clutch 3s, Clippers hold off Lakers 119-115

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers beat the Los Angeles Lakers 119-115. Luke Kennard scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half and hit two clutch 3-pointers in the final minutes. Paul George scored 19 points for the Clippers, who never trailed and never pulled away in the city rivals’ first meeting of the season. LeBron James had 23 points and 11 rebounds in his first game back from a one-game absence under the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Anthony Davis had 27 points and 10 rebounds, and Malik Monk scored all 20 of his points in the second half for the Lakers.