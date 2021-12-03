Dry California may get some rain next week

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Parts of drought-stricken California are expected to get some rain next week. The Sacramento National Weather Service office says a weak weather system passing through Monday and early Tuesday will bring chances of rain to the northern end of the Central Valley and the mountains. Another system is expected to move into that region on Thursday, bringing a better chance of precipitation. The weather service says chances of San Francisco Bay Area rain from Monday’s system are low and the second system’s signals are mixed. Southern California starts the week with a chance of drizzle or showers and better precipitation chances late in the week.