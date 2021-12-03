Bruno, male orangutan at the Los Angeles Zoo, dies at 42

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bruno, a male orangutan at the Los Angeles Zoo who charmed staff and visitors there for nearly three decades, has died. He was 42. The zoo announced Bruno’s death on social media on Friday, saying “he passed away suddenly earlier this week.” The cause of the orangutan’s death was not immediately known, pending further testing. The zoo says Bruno was considered to be at the “elder age scale.” Bruno arrived at the zoo in 1994 with an “enigmatic charm and docile spirit” and became an ambassador for orangutans, which are critically endangered.