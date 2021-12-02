US will resume policy for asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico

By ELLIOT SPAGAT

Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Migrants seeking to enter the United States will again have to stay in Mexico as they await immigration hearings. The Biden administration reluctantly announced plans Thursday to comply with a court order and accept conditions set out by Mexico for resuming the Trump-era policy. That paves the way for returns to Mexico beginning next week. Mexico says it’s committed to migrant rights and safe migration. Revival of the “Remain in Mexico” policy comes under a court order even as the Biden administration maneuvers to end it in a way that survives legal scrutiny. The policy will go into effect in San Diego and three Texas border cities.