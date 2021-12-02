Not worth 1,000 words: Player images scrubbed from MLB site

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

Those looking for a photo of Mike Trout or highlights of Atlanta’s Game 6 win over Houston in the World Series will not be able to view them on Major League Baseball’s official website. Shortly after the sport’s first work stoppage in 26 years began Thursday, MLB removed all current player photos and highlights off MLB.com. Major League Baseball said in an email to The Associated Press that “Every action we are taking is at the advice of legal counsel per the National Labor Relations Act.”