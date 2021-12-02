LeBron James out of COVID-19 protocols, cleared to return

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James has been cleared to return to the Los Angeles Lakers after missing one game under the NBA’s health and safety protocols. The league said Thursday that James is not positive for COVID-19. Additional testing cleared James to play when the Lakers host the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night. James got an initial positive test from a sample collected on Monday. The sample was retested twice, producing one positive and one negative result. James underwent additional testing Tuesday, but those tests returned one negative result and one clinically inconclusive result. He then had two negative PCR tests conducted more than 24 hours apart.