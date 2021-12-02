Billie Jean King to receive SI’s Muhammad Ali Legacy Award

Associated Press

Billie Jean King will receive the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award at the Sports Illustrated Awards. The winner of 39 Grand Slam titles will be honored Tuesday at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Jessica Mendoza, a baseball announcer and two-time Olympic softball gold medalist, will present the award. It celebrates individuals whose dedication to the ideal of fair play has spanned decades and whose career in athletics has had a global impact. The Sports Illustrated Awards, hosted by DJ Khaled and Cari Champion, will recognize athletes, teams and the SI Sportsperson of the Year.