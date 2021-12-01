Texas Rangers finalize mega-deals with SS Seager, 2B Semien

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer

The Texas Rangers have finalized the contracts for their new half-billion dollar middle infield. The Rangers wrapped up deals with two-time All-Star shortstop Corey Seager and Gold Glove second baseman Marcus Semien. Seager, who was the 2020 World Series MVP with the Los Angeles Dodgers, got $325 million for 10 years. Semien got $175 million for seven years. They are part of a record offseason spending spree for the Rangers. The contracts got finalized hours before Wednesday night’s expiration of MLB’s collective bargain agreement with players that could lead to a lockout.