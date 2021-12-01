Man who killed California officer gets life without parole

WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) — A California gang member who fatally shot a man and then killed a police officer in a Los Angeles suburb has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Michael Mejia was convicted in September of first-degree murder and other felonies for the 2017 killings. Noting that the 30-year-old has shown no remorse, the judge said he would impose the maximum sentence. Mejia’s attorney said during the trial that the gang member and parolee was on drugs when he committed the crimes. Keith Boyer was the first Whittier police officer killed in the line of duty since 1979.