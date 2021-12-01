Fire burns Southern California residential construction site
UPLAND, Calif. (AP) — Fire has burned a residential construction site and spread to an adjacent apartment building in the inland area of Southern California. The San Bernardino County Fire Protection District says more than 60 firefighters from multiple agencies battled flames in multiple unfinished buildings and the adjacent apartment building early Wednesday. The area is on the border of the cities of Upland and Ontario, about 35 miles east of Los Angeles.