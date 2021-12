By ALLAN KREDA

Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Sharks’ leading scorer Timo Meier scored twice, James Reimer made 32 saves and San Jose defeated the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Tuesday night. Noah Gregor, Jacob Middleton and Erik Karlsson also scored for the Sharks, who have started their five-game road trip at 2-0. Tomas Tatar and Jesper Bratt scored for the Devils, and Mackenzie Blackwood had 26 saves.