Riley gets first look at USC as Trojans try to keep focus

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — New Southern California coach Lincoln Riley watched the Trojans practice Tuesday, getting a look at his next team following his surprise departure from Oklahoma. USC players and interim coach Donte Williams said they are focused on the season finale against California on Saturday in a game that was rescheduled because of COVID-19. While USC cannot make a bowl game, players are plenty motivated by the opportunity to impress Riley and his new staff.