California father arrested after 4 kids, grandmother killed

By STEFANIE DAZIO

Associated Press

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — A father suspected of killing his four children and his mother-in-law is facing his first court appearance. Twenty-nine-year-old Germarcus David was jailed Sunday night after turning himself in to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shortly after his wife discovered the bodies of their children and their grandmother at the family’s Lancaster home. The children all were under the age of 12 and one was an infant. Authorities haven’t released a motive for the shooting. David is due in court on Tuesday. Records indicate he’s a licensed security guard but his permit to carry a gun was canceled after it expired last year.