Who’s a hero? Some states, cities still debating hazard pay

By SUSAN HAIGH

Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — While many workers deemed essential in their respective states have already received pandemic hazard pay or hero pay, there are thousands more still waiting for the same financial pat-on-the-back. Many work in places like Connecticut, Minnesota and cities around the country that are still trying to figure out whether and how to distribute funds to what’s become a huge pool of heroes. In Connecticut, state lawmakers in June set aside $22.5 million in federal pandemic funds for essential state employees and members of the Connecticut National Guard. But so far, no checks have been cut. Meanwhile, there’s a push to reward even more people with the money.