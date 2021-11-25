Brink helps No. 7 Stanford hold off No. 4 Indiana 69-66

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Cameron Brink had 21 points, 22 rebounds and five blocks to help seventh-ranked Stanford edge No. 4 Indiana 69-66 at the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship tournament. Brink also added five assists for the Cardinal and made one of two free throws with 6.8 seconds left to make it a three-point game. Indiana had one last chance but Ali Patberg’s 3-pointer was off the mark. Patberg led the Hoosiers with 19 points.