News crew guard shot during robbery attempt in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland police say a security guard for a television news crew was shot and wounded during an attempted robbery. It happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. near a clothing store that was hit by a smash-and-grab crew Monday night. Authorities say the guard was with a KRON-TV reporter covering that story when he was shot in the abdomen. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition. KRON-TV’s general manager says the reporter was shaken but wasn’t injured. Oakland has seen a surge of violent crime this year. Police have recorded more than 100 killings and hundreds of shootings.