Cowboys, Raiders seek lost momentum in Thanksgiving meeting

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders are trying to get back on track in a Thanksgiving meeting Thursday. They have one victory between them in November with the playoff push time also known as December coming next. Dak Prescott and the NFC East-leading Cowboys want to bounce back at home coming off a poor offensive showing, just as they did recently against Atlanta. The Raiders need to end a three-game losing streak that cost them first place in the AFC West. Interim Las Vegas coach Rich Bisaccia spent five seasons with the Cowboys.