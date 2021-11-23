Santa Ana winds to raise Southern California fire danger

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gusty and dry Santa Ana winds will bring increased risk of wildfires to Southern California and possible public safety power shutoffs to nearly 141,000 utility customers through the Thanksgiving period. The National Weather Service says red flag warnings for fire danger will be in effect from Wednesday morning through Friday afternoon, and weather will remain very warm and dry through the weekend. Some wind gusts could hit 60 mph and relative humidity levels may drop as low as 2%. Utilities are considering public safety power shutoffs to prevent wildfires from being ignited and spread if gusts damage power equipment or blow debris into power lines.