Gunman dies after killing man, carjacking woman in Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — A gunman who killed a man in his 70s in Pasadena and tried to escape by carjacking a woman and holding another hostage has died in a shootout with police. Authorities say the gunman, who was in his 20s, shot the older man at around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, then carjacked a woman but got out of the car and ran off as police arrived, leading to a gun battle. Authorities say the gunman then tried to take a woman hostage but she managed to break free and there was another running gun battle. The man died in a driveway. The women weren’t hurt.