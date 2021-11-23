Another Sierra ski resort delays opening due to dry weather

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — The Sugar Bowl Resort at Lake Tahoe has postponed the start of ski season, becoming the third resort in the region to delay their opening days due to uncooperative weather. The Sacramento Bee reports that Sugar Bowl had planned to open Friday but announced the delay due to forecasts calling for more mild and dry weather. Sugar Bowl did not immediately reschedule opening day. Earlier, Heavenly and Northstar resorts announced they would not be open by the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, and also did not have rescheduled openings. There had been high expectations when storms delivered enough snow to allow three other Sierra Nevada resorts to open early at the end of October.