Man fatally shot on Los Angeles County rail platform

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says a man shot another man to death on a Metro Rail station platform and then fired at sheriff’s deputies, who shot him. The incident happened Sunday afternoon in Willowbrook, where deputies were flagged down by a rail patron who told them about the first shooting. The department says deputies found the suspect waiting on the platform. He then jumped down onto the tracks and fired a gun at the deputies. They returned fire and hit the suspect. The department says the suspect was taken to a hospital but there’s no information about his condition.