California COVID: Good case numbers but surge threat remains

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California now has one of the lowest coronavirus infection rates in the country. But Gov. Gavin Newsom is still warning of a potential surge in cases this winter. Newsom said other states have seen increases in cases because people are lowering their guard. Newsom urged people to wear masks and get vaccinated on Monday during a visit to a vaccination clinic in San Francisco. California saw a deadly surge in coronavirus cases last winter. But that was before vaccines were available. Now more than 75% of Californians 5 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.