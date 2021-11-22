76ers pull away in 4th to beat Kings, spoil Gentry’s debut

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Callif. (AP) — Tyrese Maxey had 24 points and the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers beat Sacramento 102-94, spoiling Alvin Gentry’s debut as interim Kings coach. Shake Milton scored 16 points and Matisse Thybulle added 15, helping the Sixers to their second win in eight games. Andre Drummond had nine points and 23 rebounds. De’Aaron Fox had 23 points and Buddy Hield scored 21 for the Kings. Gentry was promoted to interim coach after the Kings fired Luke Walton on Sunday. Gentry most recently served as head coach for the New Orleans Pelicans from 2015-20. He’s also had head coaching stops with Miami, Detroit, the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix.