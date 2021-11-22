3 arrested for robbery shooting of ex-Oakland police captain

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say three people have been arrested in a robbery and shooting last month that critically injured a retired Oakland police captain and left another suspect dead. Oakland police say two men were arrested in Sacramento County and a third was taken into custody in Houston, Texas. They are suspected of robbing former Capt. Ersie Joyner at an Oakland gas station on Oct. 21. Joyner was shot several times and was just released from the hospital last week after having surgery. He shot and killed a 20-year-old suspect who died at the scene.