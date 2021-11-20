Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 9:42 pm

Jazz roll to another blowout, rout Kings 123-105

MGN

MICHAEL WAGAMAN
Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points, Rudy Gobert added 21 points and 14 rebounds for his fifth straight double-double and the Utah Jazz rolled the Sacramento Kings 123-105. Mike Conley had 17 points and Jordan Clarkson scored 16 as Utah won its third straight blowout. The Jazz took the lead for good on 3-pointer by Joe Ingles early in the second quarter and led by 21 while winning their sixth straight against Sacramento.

AP California
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content