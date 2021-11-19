UC plans no resumption of standardized testing for admission

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The University of California will continue to not use standardized tests for admissions decisions. UC regents were told Thursday that faculty could not find an alternative test that would not have the same bias problem that led the university to stop using the SAT last year. The Los Angeles Times reports that UC Provost Michael Brown told the board that the university will continue to practice test-free admission now and into the future. Supporters of standardized testing contend it is a uniform measure for predicting how students will perform in college. UC decided that high school grades avoid test biases on race, income and parent education levels.