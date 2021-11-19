Rifle shooting suspect dies in Santa Rosa police custody

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 40-year-old man who witnesses said had been acting erratically and firing a rifle at random in a Santa Rosa street died in police custody after an officer used a stun gun to subdue him. The Santa Rosa Police Department said in a statement an officer shocked the man with his taser after he wouldn’t comply with their orders. It says officers were able to handcuff him and turn him on his side and shortly after he had a medical emergency and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.