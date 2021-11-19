LeBron James back in action for Lakers in Boston

BOSTON (AP) — LeBron James was back in action for the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night against the Boston Celtics after missing eight game because of an abdominal strain. After the 36-year-old James finished a shooting session and walked off the court about an hour before the game, the Lakers tweeted that “The King has arrived … and will play.” They team later added: “He’s back.” Earlier, coach Frank Vogel said James was a game-time decision. The Lakers went 3-5 without James.