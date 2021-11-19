LA deputy acquitted of manslaughter for shooting unarmed man

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who shot and killed an unarmed driver in 2016 has been acquitted of voluntary manslaughter. Luke Liu was found not guilty on Friday. Authorities say Liu had pulled up behind a car at a Norwalk gas station because it had been reported stolen and opened fire when the driver began pulling slowly away. Liu, who was running alongside the car, fired seven shots and struck 26-year-old Francisco Garcia four times. Garcia died at the scene. Prosecutors said the shooting was unreasonable, unnecessary and violated department policy. Liu’s defense argued that he properly fired because he believed his life was in danger.