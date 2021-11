STOCKTON, Calif. — Souley Boum poured in 29 points as UTEP topped Pacific 73-64 in nonconference action. Boum sank 9 of 14 shots for the Miners (3-1) with four 3-pointers. Boum made all seven of his free throws and added six rebounds, three assists and three steals. Jeremiah Bailey had 15 points to lead the Tigers (2-3).