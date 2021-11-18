Thomas, Osborne lead No. 20 UCLA women past Northridge 74-36

LOS ANGELES (AP) — IImar’I Thomas scored 21 points on 10-of-14 shooting and No. 20 UCLA pulled away from Cal State Northridge for a 73-46 win. Charisma Osborne added 19 points before being helped off the court in the closing minutes with an apparent ankle injury. Trailing 26-21 midway through the second quarter, UCLA closed the half with a 13-0 run, six on Osborne free throws. With just over four minutes to go in the third quarter, the Matadors were within five but UCLA scored 11-straight to take command. The Bruins also scored the last eight points of the game. Tess Amundsen scored nine to lead the Matadors.