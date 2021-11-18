Rams reel into bye week with first major concerns of season

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When the Los Angeles Rams examine themselves during this bye week, they’ll see a team that currently resembles a stunned boxer who just got saved by the bell from imminent danger of a knockout. Los Angeles’ first back-to-back losses of the season fortuitously occurred right before the Rams get several days off to heal, study and figure out how to use newcomers Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. The Rams are still a Super Bowl contender, but they haven’t proved they’re better than other good teams with the same aspirations. Their performances against Tennessee and San Francisco suggest they might not be what they want to be.