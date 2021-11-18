Eppler gets 4-year deal to become Mets general manager

By MIKE FITZPATRICK

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets have hired Billy Eppler as their general manager, giving him a four-year contract. The team announced the move Thursday night and said Eppler will be introduced Friday via Zoom. Eppler was fired as general manager of the Los Angeles Angels a little more than a year ago after five losing seasons. But he landed the same position with the Mets, who finally found a GM following a ridiculed search that had dragged on for more than six weeks since the 2021 season ended. Eppler becomes the Mets’ fifth head of baseball operations in 13 months.