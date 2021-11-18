Bob Bradley, LAFC parting ways after 4 seasons

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Coach Bob Bradley and Los Angeles FC say they have mutually agreed to part ways. Bradley was the first and only coach in the Major League Soccer expansion franchise’s four-year history. The former U.S. men’s national team and Swansea coach led LAFC to the Supporters’ Shield in 2019 amid three consecutive playoff appearances, but LAFC missed the MLS postseason this year. LAFC set the MLS record for the most points in a debut season under Bradley in 2018, and it led the league with 72 points in 2019 while scoring an MLS-record 85 goals.