No. 2 UCLA blows out North Florida 98-63 for 4th win in row

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 20 points, Johnny Juzang added 17 and No. 2 UCLA rolled to a 98-63 victory over North Florida. Tyger Campbell had 13 points, making all four of his 3-pointers, six rebounds, five assists and no turnovers in 26 minutes for the Bruins. Jules Bernard added 15 points. UCLA improved to 4-0 with its third blowout win of the season. North Florida was led by Carter Hendricksen with 11 points. The Ospreys fell to 0-5. The Bruins took control with a 28-9 run to close the first half. They ran off 11 straight points to start the second.