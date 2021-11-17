Hathway scores twice, Capitals snap Kings’ point streak 2-0

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Garnet Hathaway a pair of goals during a two-minute span in the third period and the Washington Capitals snapped the Los Angeles Kings eight-game point streak with a 2-0 victory Wednesday night. The game was scoreless until there was 3:30 remaining, when John Carlson caught Jonathan Quick playing out of position and flipped a pass to Hathaway, who was able to put it into the net. Hathaway then added an empty-net goal at 18:42. He has five goals on the season and six points in the last four games. Ilya Samsonov made 34 saves for his second shutout this season and fifth of his career. Quick, who stopped 36 shots, had a four-game winning streak snapped