49ers’ big-play WR Samuel adds new role as running back

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Deebo Samuel was impressive enough as one of the NFL’s most productive receivers in the first half of the season. Now he’s added another role by lining up as a traditional running back as San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan keeps finding different ways to get the ball in the hands of one of the NFL’s most unique players. Samuel has caught 54 passes for 979 yards and five TDs, ranking second in the NFL in yards receiving as he has developed into a well-rounded receiver in his third NFL season. He then got five carries for 36 yards and a TD last week when lined up as a running back.