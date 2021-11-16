Cyclist paralyzed in crash to get $24M payout from San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego has agreed to a nearly $24 million settlement with a cyclist paralyzed seven years ago when a car driven by an intoxicated driver collided with him on a blind turn. The Union-Tribune reports the City Council approved the payout to Juan Carlos Vinolo in September and was scheduled to finalize the deal Tuesday. It’s one of the largest to a single plaintiff in the city’s recent history. The motorist was convicted of driving under the influence of methamphetamine and is serving a 19-year prison sentence. But Vinolo filed a lawsuit in 2016 contending the city also deserved part of the blame.