14 California children given wrong amount of COVID vaccine

ANTIOCH, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California health clinic gave 14 children the wrong dose when administering pediatric COVID-19 vaccines over the weekend. Sutter Health said in a statement that 14 of the vaccinations given at its pediatric clinic in Antioch had “an incorrect amount” of diluent, which is used to dilute the concentrated form of the vaccine. KGO-TV reported that the statement did not specify if the doses were too much or too little. Sutter Health said it immediately notified parents and was reviewing what happened. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, patients who receive vaccine with an incorrect dose may experience more arm soreness, fatigue, headache, or a fever.