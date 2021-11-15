Stanford coach Haase building a culture for his team

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jerod Haase begins his sixth season coaching the Stanford men’s basketball team still finding new ways to lead the program. Many recruits now spend an hour visiting with a prominent and innovative doctor in the medical school. Haase develops many of his campus relationships through regular walks through campus with his 1-year-old puppy. Haase arrived at Stanford from the University of Alabama-Birmingham in 2016 determined to build a lasting culture.