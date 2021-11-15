K-pop band TWICE basking in global popularity, plans US tour

By JUWON PARK

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — TWICE, the nine-member K-pop band with over 9 million Twitter followers, says they feel their popularity growing overseas. The group’s third full-length album was released last week and it includes three English-language tracks. On Monday, TWICE announced announced a global tour kicking off Dec. 24 in Seoul, with stops at five U.S. venues in February. Their first English-language single, “The Feels,” was the group’s first song to hit the Billboard Hot 100 chart. TWICE is a household name in South Korea and Japan — where the band regularly tops the Oricon music charts, Japan’s equivalent of Billboard