Harrison, Delaire spark Stanford past San Jose State 76-62

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Freshman Harrison Ingram scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for his first career double-double and senior Jaidan Delaire came off the bench to score 19 and spark Stanford to a 76-62 victory over San Jose State in nonconference play. Omari Moore finished with 23 points for San Jose State (1-1), helping the Spartans take a 38-29 lead into halftime. The Cardinal (2-1) chipped away in the second half until Delaire hit a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 49-48 and followed with a dunk for the lead with 12:35 left to play. Maxime Raynaud blocked a Moore layup, grabbed the rebound and Ingram hit a 3 for a 53-49 Cardinal lead with 11:48 remaining. Stanford never trailed after Delaire’s dunk. Sophomore Tibet Gorener came off the bench to score 14 for the Spartans. 

The Associated Press

