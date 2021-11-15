Feds pledge $2.7M in funds for Klamath Basin salmon recovery

KLAMATH, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation announced $2.7 million in funding for projects aimed at helping coho salmon in the Klamath River basin. The species is listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act and has seen its numbers dwindle amid rising river temperatures and reduced water flows. The grant announced Monday will be administered by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and will prioritize projects that improve salmon habitat and fish passage in the lower part of the river and its tributaries. The Klamath River spans the border between Oregon and California. Tribes, non-profits, local government agencies, schools and universities can apply.