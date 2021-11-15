2 killed, 2 hurt in head-on crash in Southern California

MOORPARK, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed and two others were injured in a fiery head-on collision between a car and a semi truck in Southern California. The crash happened around 3 p.m. Monday at a curve along Grimes Canyon Road in Moorpark. California Highway Patrol Officer Ryan Ayers said speed was likely a factor in the collision involving a Toyota sedan and a semi towing a dump trailer. Of the three occupants in the Toyota, two died at the scene and one sustained major injuries. The driver of the semi was transported to a hospital in unknown condition. The incident is under investigation.