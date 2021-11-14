Investigators: domestic violence led to Fresno girl’s death

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Investigators say the death of an 8-year-old girl who was struck by a car in central California is related to a domestic violence incident involving a man and the girl’s mother. The California Highway Patrol says the girl had gotten out of a Toyota SUV when she was hit by a passing car Friday in Fresno. The CHP says the girl’s mother was driving the SUV when she “became the victim of domestic violence” by the male passenger. A 51-year-old man in the SUV was arrested. The driver of the vehicle that hit the girl was not hurt and is cooperating with investigators.